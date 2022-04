Good Friday

Good Friday has been a little different this year. Hot cross bun chocolate instead of hot cross buns and watching the Derby game at home instead of in the ground! It's always a full house with emotion running high and as an away game it means sitting with unpredictable fans who may well leap about and hug should the game go the right way.... family all went but I thought it best to protect my arm by staying home! My son sorted out his Sky onto my Chromebook so I could watch the match!.