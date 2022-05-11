Previous
Next
Framed Swan by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2966

Framed Swan

I liked the way this appears naturally framed.

A local walking group All Good Things and Nice are holding walks each day this week to acknowledge Mental Health Week. On Monday my friend Jackie and I did a 4 mile walk with them. Today my friend Denise and I joined them for their 6 mile walk.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
813% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise