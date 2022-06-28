Sign up
Photo 3008
Hello Ewe!
There are half a dozen sheep in a small field close to my daughter's house. This one was more than happy to pose whilst I snapped!
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3753
photos
18
followers
25
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
28th June 2022 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
ewe
,
pjnn
