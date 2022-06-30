Previous
So Very Me! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3005

Holiday souvenir - there was no way I wasn't handing over £4 and bringing this vase home! ( bought last week but filled today!)
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
