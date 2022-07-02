Sign up
Photo 3007
Do you know where you're going?
I wish I did. Life has been so up in the air since my accident and I still have no idea where the future will take me!
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3740
photos
18
followers
25
following
823% complete
View this month »
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
Latest from all albums
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
733
3007
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
2nd July 2022 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
railway
,
track
,
journey
,
pjnn
