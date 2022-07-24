Sign up
Photo 3040
Wooden sculpture
The first time I've walked this way for a while. I knew new step searing had been installed but was pleased to see some wooden seaside themed sculptures too.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
wooden
,
shell
,
sculpture
,
starfish
,
pjnn
