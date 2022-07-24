Previous
Next
Wooden sculpture by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3040

Wooden sculpture

The first time I've walked this way for a while. I knew new step searing had been installed but was pleased to see some wooden seaside themed sculptures too.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
834% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise