Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3050
Copper Relief Mural
This depicts my home town's famous Grim and Havelock and was created by the artist Gosney.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3800
photos
17
followers
24
following
835% complete
View this month »
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
Latest from all albums
747
3047
748
749
3048
3049
750
3050
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
4th August 2022 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
history
,
copper
,
pjnn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close