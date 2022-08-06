Previous
My daughter and son in law by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3053

My daughter and son in law

My first job when I babysit is to snap mummy and daddy before they spend time as Jodee and Dan. Today my daughter's friend Tasha was getting married. We've known her since she was about 5!
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
