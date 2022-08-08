Previous
Continental Market by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3055

Continental Market

Our usual Monday morning seaside stroll took us through the continental Market this morning. Lots of interesting stalls, it got much busier as the day went on.
8th August 2022

ace
