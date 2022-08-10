Previous
Worthy of capturing by plainjaneandnononsense
Snapped this on my walk to my ESA assessment interview. Realised had I seen it on holiday I'd have snapped it. 30 years ago it was the Nat West Bank where my next door neighbour worked.
10th August 2022

plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
