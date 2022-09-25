Sign up
Photo 3103
It's all about perspective
This shows two sides of the same plum. The only editing I've done is to add two pics to a frame. The two sides don't look as though they're from the same plum as one looks much older.
Con you tell I've had a stay at home day and have run out of things to snap? Haha
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3873
photos
18
followers
27
following
850% complete
