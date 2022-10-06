Previous
Next
A little bedraggled by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3114

A little bedraggled

A couple of weeks ago Cleethorpes held an urban art festival. Apparently there were lots of yarn bombed seagulls around the town. I came across this one on the seafront today.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise