Two Tone Jeans by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3162

Two Tone Jeans

Some days I really don't mind that I have to walk everywhere. Today is not one of those days. Got soaked on both my walks to and from my hand therapy appointment today.

Despite using shoe driers it took 3 days for my trainers to dry out!
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

