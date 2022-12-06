Previous
Grandma's little angel by plainjaneandnononsense
Grandma's little angel

Amelie sang her heart out at her school Christmas concert today. She was so happy to be on stage singing and dancing. I couldn't believe how many song words she'd learnt.
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
