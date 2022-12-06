Sign up
Photo 3175
Grandma's little angel
Amelie sang her heart out at her school Christmas concert today. She was so happy to be on stage singing and dancing. I couldn't believe how many song words she'd learnt.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
angel
,
amelie
,
pjnn
