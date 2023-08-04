Sign up
Photo 3416
Box craft Bulbasaur
Harley had great fun making this Pokemon box craft. Using split pins and an elastic band the head box can be closed and opened so he's going to store his Pokemon figures in it.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
Photo Details
Tags
harley
,
bulbasaur
,
pjnn
,
boxcraft
