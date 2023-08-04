Previous
Box craft Bulbasaur by plainjaneandnononsense
Box craft Bulbasaur

Harley had great fun making this Pokemon box craft. Using split pins and an elastic band the head box can be closed and opened so he's going to store his Pokemon figures in it.
4th August 2023

