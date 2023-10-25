Previous
Clearing Out by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3498

Clearing Out

Ready for collection. My to donate pile has grown sufficiently to need a collection from the charity shop!
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
