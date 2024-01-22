Previous
Seaside stroll day by plainjaneandnononsense
Seaside stroll day

Bumped into Lorraine a colleague from 30+ years ago on my walk home today. Went for coffee, cake and a catch-up. An unexpected treat!
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

@plainjaneandnononsense
