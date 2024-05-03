Previous
Proud Grandma by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3654

Proud Grandma

Harley was entered into the Gold Book for getting the Creativity Award for the board game he created.

Caellen was proud to show me this Beaver toy which he received at his recent investiture.

Amelie received a Star of The Day certificate for good reading (no suprise there as her reading abilities are amazing)

I love how excited they all were to share their achievements with me today.
