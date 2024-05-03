Sign up
Photo 3654
Proud Grandma
Harley was entered into the Gold Book for getting the Creativity Award for the board game he created.
Caellen was proud to show me this Beaver toy which he received at his recent investiture.
Amelie received a Star of The Day certificate for good reading (no suprise there as her reading abilities are amazing)
I love how excited they all were to share their achievements with me today.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
