Photo 3674
Logo
Bought this hoodie at the carboot for the princely sum of £1. Snapped the logo whilst it hung on the washing line to see if I could find it's make using Google lens as the labels had been removed!
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4661
photos
18
followers
24
following
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
3678
3679
3680
3681
977
3682
978
3683
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
23rd June 2024 2:35pm
Tags
hoodie
,
logo
,
pjnn
