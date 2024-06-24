Previous
Next
Summer Reading by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3675

Summer Reading

Only my second time sitting out to read so far this year.... I really should get back to it as it has do many more positive vibes than staying on the sofa!
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1009% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise