Through the window by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3689

Through the window

A long A level timed assessment to invigilate this week. 10 hours and 20 mins in total. I hope the student sat at this computer doesn't spend their time gazing out of the window.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
