Busy, busy

A weekend looking after Grandma's Gang whilst Mummy and Daddy attended a wedding. The craft kits I found on holiday went down a storm! Harley spent about 3 hours on his and Amelie nearly 5 (although I not too sure how much of that was time waiting for me to rethread her needle every second stitch 🤣). They stayed really focused and the finished pictures were fab! Sewing requires 2 hands so I'd got Caellen a Yarn Monster to stick which he loved!