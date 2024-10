Exciting Times

Dan and I went to Lincoln today having seen this online. It's a 2020 electric automatic Corsa so meets all the criteria I'd hoped for!



Just have to work out how to collect it! No way am I driving it home, given I've not driven for 3 years and never an automatic or electric! Dan is happy to drive it home but obviously can't drive there to collect it.... We have a few options so let's see!