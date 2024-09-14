Previous
Next
Selfie Smiles by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3750

Selfie Smiles

Selfie Smiles this morning with this week's sleepover buddy.
14th September 2024 14th Sep 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1029% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Cute.☺️
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise