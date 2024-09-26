Previous
Next
Next step by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3762

Next step

Phoned at 8.10am, spoke to the receptionist, sent a photo, had a call back from the GP and then attended an appointment with them... All by 10.15.!

So lovely being able to drive to the doctors today instead of a 5km walk each way.

No 3 empty spaces today so had to do proper parking! It's surprising what you can do when you have to.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1030% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise