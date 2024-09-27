Previous
Stylish! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3763

Stylish!

When I last took Harley's photo I couldn't understand why his head was at a strange angle. Then I realised it was to show off his newly pierced ear! He received silver pokeball earrings for his birthday and is now able to wear one.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1030% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise