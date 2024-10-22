Previous
Lunchtime for this squirrel by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3846

Lunchtime for this squirrel

This afternoon's garden visitor enjoyed the seeds from the sunflower head.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1053% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise