Photo 3863
It's time is over
This reminds me of the 1970's top twenty hit by The Dooleys "Because a rose has to die".
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
1
1
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4909
photos
17
followers
26
following
1059% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
7th November 2024 7:09pm
Tags
rose
,
pjnn
Sarah Bremner
ace
Still beautiful
November 13th, 2024
