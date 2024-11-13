Previous
Making a difference by plainjaneandnononsense
Making a difference

Today I house sat for my son as he was having WiFi connected thermostats fitted and was unable to book an appointment out of school hours. After the last few years it was lovely to be the one helping rather than the one helped!
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

