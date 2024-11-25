Previous
Time to chill by plainjaneandnononsense
Time to chill

My friend's knee is causing her discomfort so our seaside strolls are more about chat and refreshments atm! Today's yummy treat was butter salted caramel ice-cream.
25th November 2024

plainjaneandnononsense

