Time to catch up by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3882

Time to catch up

A pootle around town with my friend "H". We used to do this weekly when our kids were at nursery and then school. She's been through chemo recently and it was lovely to see her feeling brighter now.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
