Really to take to the processing centre tomorrow
Really to take to the processing centre tomorrow

I've been crafting items for the shoebox appeal throughout the year. There are 100 wooden bead bracelets, 20 glass bead ones, 2 hand knitted bags, 8 tubes of marbles, 4 greeting card notelet sets and 7 hand knitted scarves.
