Positive comments only please! by plainjaneandnononsense
Positive comments only please!

This plaque has hung in my bathroom for years. Today a friend of mine who's undergoing Chemotherapy posted a beautiful smiling picture of herself on Facebook. Along with a rather sad message that when she'd posted it earlier in the week a "friend" had chosen to comment that she'd look better with a wig and should wear one! Ally has made no secret of the fact she's tried various wigs but suffers anxiety when wearing them so chooses not too. I sent her this photo along with the message "seeing your beautiful smile in this picture you're clearly nailed this". Some people really need to think before the speak /comment!
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

