First Festive Puzzle of 2024 by plainjaneandnononsense
First Festive Puzzle of 2024

Too lazy to have a thorough clean ready for Christmas, to wrap gifts, write cards or even put my tree up!
This £3.50 charity shop bargain jigsaw however was a different matter!
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

