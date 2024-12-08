Previous
Ready to play by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3894

Ready to play

Harley chose to make a landscape for his Pokemon figures yesterday and today. I've had 3 migraines in 25 hours so it really had to be his own work!
8th December 2024

plainjaneandnononsense

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
