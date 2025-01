365 eyes strike again

Haircut done I wandered to the seafront to see if I could find something to snap. It was low tide grey and damp so I wasn't hopeful but Hey Presto the bright yellow of this teeny fellow who's about the size of a 5p caught my eye. I was tempted to rehome him but left him incase his owners returned!

The white is sawdust from The Mermaid Chip Shop's building work!