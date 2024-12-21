Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3900
Mini book lover
Passing on my love of reading to Grandma's Gang gives me great joy! Each sleepover Caellen insists on reading to me before we get up! One of the chosen books may be Supertato's Books are Rubbish but we don't agree!
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4959
photos
17
followers
26
following
1070% complete
View this month »
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
3909
Latest from all albums
3904
3905
3906
3907
1049
3908
3909
1050
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
21st December 2024 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
book
,
pjnn
,
caellen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close