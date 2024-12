Unexpected meal.

Dan cooked a beautiful Christmas dinner which we didn't get to eat. Unacceptable inconsiderate selfish expectations and the repercussions these caused meant we definitely had the worst Christmas ever. After leaving his Dad's in the afternoon and going back to mine we managed to salvage something from the day.... Eating beans on toast, opening gifts, shouting quiz answers at the telly and generally having fun...not sure how we managed to turn the day around but so grateful we did!