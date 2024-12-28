Previous
Lily The Pink by plainjaneandnononsense
Lily The Pink

The Scaffold have a lot to answer for! This beautiful lily is one of many in the flowers my brother bought me for Christmas. The lillies are all pink so it's definitely earworm time!
28th December 2024

