Photo 3919
Grey!
Fortunately still no snow here. Very cold, wet and windy for our seaside stroll. This snap was taken through the cafe window during our refreshment break!
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
beach
,
seaside
,
grey
,
pjnn
