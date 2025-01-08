Sign up
Photo 3920
Work smarter not harder
Using the windscreen cover I found during a garage sort out. It worked and is so much easier than scraping the windscreen during this icy spell!
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
VOG-L29
8th January 2025 4:13pm
car
icy
windscreen
pjnn
