Work smarter not harder by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3920

Work smarter not harder

Using the windscreen cover I found during a garage sort out. It worked and is so much easier than scraping the windscreen during this icy spell!
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
