The Darts' Room

My son bought a desk for his 3rd bedroom when he first moved in thinking it could be an office! He's never used it as such and it had just become a dumping ground! He's just decided to turn it into a dart room! As you'd expect from him it's very techno! The scoreboard registers the score and sends it to the tablet. The ap then calculates your score and your next move. I'd not thrown an arrow since he moved out but had great fun today! I'm hoping it encourages me to practice a little at home as it keeps a running total of each players statistics so I could do with improving!