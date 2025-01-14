Previous
Next
More practice needed by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3927

More practice needed

I'm hoping the thought of my next visit to my son's dart room will encourage me to practice at home! It did today - just need to keep going with it!
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1076% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact