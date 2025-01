Today's only snap!

Busy day today. But didn't think of taking a pic of the day! Volunteering this morning. Then a trip to the Company Shop. My daughter went earlier in the day and said she'd not got much so I took and sent her this to say I was chuffed with my purchases. Then had the boiler serviced this afternoon. I've known my plumber for nearly 50 years so it's always lovely to catch up.