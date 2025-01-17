Eventually!

This might not look much but I'm revelling in a sense of achievement! When my daughter and her then fiancé moved out of my house over 11 years ago he left a bag of pennies in the wardrobe. I offered him and then her them back on numerous occasions. Years and years ago she told me she didn't want them and I could have them. Taking them to the coinstar at Asda has been on my to do list ever since! I bought shampoo, conditioner, a large multi pack of crisps and a bag of jelly babies and only had to pay 11p!



I'm really enjoying life's little wins this year!