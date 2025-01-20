Previous
Is today Blue Monday? by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3933

Is today Blue Monday?

Not for me... Lovely chatty seaside stroll with my friend Lynne, during which another friend of mine called with the best news! She has been bravely battling cancer and today her specialist has told her she is in remission!
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1077% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Certainly a A Very Happy Monday for you and your friend.
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact