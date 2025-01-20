Sign up
Previous
Photo 3933
Is today Blue Monday?
Not for me... Lovely chatty seaside stroll with my friend Lynne, during which another friend of mine called with the best news! She has been bravely battling cancer and today her specialist has told her she is in remission!
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
1
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4992
photos
17
followers
26
following
1077% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
20th January 2025 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monday
,
pjnn
Dorothy
ace
Certainly a A Very Happy Monday for you and your friend.
January 20th, 2025
