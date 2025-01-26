Previous
Elizabeth Tower by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3938

Elizabeth Tower

Today was the first time I've seen this scaffolding free since it's renovation and yes my instant reaction was to say "Wow Big Ben looks amazing" even though I know Big Ben is the bell and I couldn't see it!
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1078% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact