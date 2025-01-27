Previous
Holocaust Memorial Day by plainjaneandnononsense
Holocaust Memorial Day

"At 8pm on 27 January, join us to Light the Darkness for #HMD2025.

On Monday, people will light candles and place them safely in their windows to remember those who were murdered for who they were, and stand against prejudice and hatred today."
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

