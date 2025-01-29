Previous
A special day! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3941

A special day!

Today is National Puzzle Day in the USA. Yes I know I'm in the UK but love an excuse to post a jigsaw capture!

Not my usual choice but received as a Christmas gift. I was rather dreading it as its way harder than my usual choices but actually really enjoyed it!
plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details

