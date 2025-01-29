Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3941
A special day!
Today is National Puzzle Day in the USA. Yes I know I'm in the UK but love an excuse to post a jigsaw capture!
Not my usual choice but received as a Christmas gift. I was rather dreading it as its way harder than my usual choices but actually really enjoyed it!
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5005
photos
17
followers
26
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
Latest from all albums
1061
3938
1062
3939
1063
3940
3941
3942
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
29th January 2025 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
pjnn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close