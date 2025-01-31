Previous
Next
Friends for nearly 30 years! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3943

Friends for nearly 30 years!

Out for lunch with my friend who's now in remission from cancer. When you're threatened with the possibility of losing something precious it really reminds to to be appreciative and not take it for granted.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1081% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact